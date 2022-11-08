COUDERSPORT — Penn College has scheduled three clock-hour Practical Nursing Programs for 2023 — two full-time programs in Wellsboro and Coudersport, and a part-time program in Wellsboro only.
The first full-time program will start March 14, 2023, and the second full-time program begins Sept. 11, 2023. Students will graduate approximately one year from the start of the program. The part-time program begins June 8, 2023, and students will graduate twenty-two months later.
Qualified nursing instructors provide classroom instruction in theory and nursing skills. Affiliation with UPMC allows for clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole. Other local healthcare affiliates are also utilized. Graduates earn a certificate in Practical Nursing and are eligible to sit for the NCLEX-PN exam for licensure (LPN). Graduates find jobs in hospitals, long-term care facilities, home health agencies, private homes, physician offices and other health-related offices.
Information Sessions are scheduled to acquaint prospective students with the program on Thursday, Nov. 10, Monday, Nov. 21, Thursday, Dec. 1, and Monday, Dec. 12. Sessions will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Penn College/Wellsboro, 22 Walnut Street, and will be available live via Zoom at the Education Council’s Coudersport office at 5 Water Street.
Registration for the information session is required. For more information, or to register, call Marie Van Ess at (570) 724-7703.