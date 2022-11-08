COUDERSPORT — Penn College has scheduled three clock-hour Practical Nursing Programs for 2023 — two full-time programs in Wellsboro and Coudersport, and a part-time program in Wellsboro only.

The first full-time program will start March 14, 2023, and the second full-time program begins Sept. 11, 2023. Students will graduate approximately one year from the start of the program. The part-time program begins June 8, 2023, and students will graduate twenty-two months later.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos