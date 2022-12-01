ERIE — With winter weather right around the corner, Penelec, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., is completing equipment inspections and maintenance to help keep power flowing to customers to keep them safe and comfortable during the chilly months ahead.

“Our winter preparations focus on readying our electric distribution and transmission systems to safely deliver electricity to our customers when they need it most to stay warm,” said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Operations. “By working proactively to safeguard our power infrastructure and prepare our utility vehicles and personnel, we will be better positioned to respond to the challenges presented by freezing temperatures, windstorms and snowstorms.”

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos