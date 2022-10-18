HARRISBURG (TNS) — “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” isn’t airing on TV this year, and it’s for the second time since the holiday special premiered 56 years ago.

The Halloween special premiered on Oct. 27, 1966, nearly a year after “A Charlie Brown Christmas” premiered on Dec. 9, 1965, on CBS. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” premiered in 1973.

