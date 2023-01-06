CAMP HILL — PCN will cover the 2023 PA Farm Show, held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, from Saturday, Jan. 7, through Saturday, Jan. 14.
This year’s coverage will kick off at 8 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, with live coverage of the High School Championship Rodeo I.
Other notable fan-favorite events include the Sheep Herding finals, Leg of Lamb Food demo with Keith Rudolf, Chef for the Philadelphia Phillies, Tractor Square Dance, and Army vs. Navy Cook-Off. New this year, PCN will also cover the Tractor Parade, Mini Horse Extravaganza, and Lumberjack competition finals.
Adding to the fun, PCN’s President and CEO, Debra Kohr Sheppard, will participate in the 2023 Celebrity Feed Scurry, held Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. The event will air live on PCN Select.
PCN will have an exhibit in the Main Hall at booth number 1327. Special guests this year include world-famous Punxsutawney Phil, Weather World, America250PA, and the Tractor Buddies.
Viewers can watch the 2023 Farm Show coverage on cable in PA or streaming worldwide with PCN Select. PCN Select is available on desktop, mobile, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.