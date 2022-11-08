CAMP HILL – PCN’s Pennsylvania Election Night coverage on Tuesday, November 8, will include free live coverage from campaign headquarters and analysis from featured political experts.
Coverage will kick off at 8 p.m. with PCN’s “On the Issues” program featuring guest Alison Dagnes, Shippensburg University Political Science professor. General election live coverage will follow with special guests David Dix of Luminous Strategies, Jeff Coleman of Churchill Strategies, Ashley Klingensmith of Americans for Prosperity-PA, and Brit Crampsie of Brit Crampsie Communications.