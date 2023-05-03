CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that the next installment in its Paths to PennDOT workshop series will be held at the Penn State Hotel and Conference Center at 215 Innovation Boulevard in State College on May 17. Doors open at 7:30 a.m., and the workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Paths to PennDOT is designed to connect small, minority, women-owned and disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs) with potential contracting opportunities at the department.
The conference is open to DBE firms, primes, contractors and industry leaders, and will cover such topics as DBE certification, the PennDOT pre-qualification process, branding strategies, and a panel discussion on best practices from current DBE’s, among other sessions. Additionally, firms can learn how to participate in PennDOT’s Mentor-Protégé program, which connects DBEs with prime contractors to gain and expand experience in the industry.
To learn more about Paths to PennDOT or to register, visit PennDOT’s website. Registration is free. Pre-registration closes on May 12.