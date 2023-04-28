SMETHPORT — The week had been proclaimed Conservation District Week. To close out the week, the McKean County Conservation District hosted local, state, and federal partners to a legislative luncheon on Thursday to not only thank them for funding efforts in conservation, but also to present them with plans for the future.
Sandy Thompson, district manager, detailed many projects completed in the past year, as well as updates for the 2023/24 budget, Invasive Species proposal, and the 2023 Farm Bill.
Thompson outlined the 2023 projected income for the district and said, “For every dollar the county contributes to conservation, it sees $25.56 in return on that investment.” Most of the income is from the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP), a new program that allows the district to assist farmers throughout McKean Co. The district is currently working with a dozen farmers, according to Thompson.
However, Thompson noted a drawback to this new program, “this program is prevailing wage. It adds an additional 30-40% in labor costs to the project, reducing the benefit in assisting local farmers and improving streams.”
Brenda Shambaugh, executive director of Pa. Association of Conservation Districts Inc. segued into the need to keep additional funding in the budget for conservation districts. “There has not been an increase since 2005. It is important to continue the increase in funding,” Shambaugh said, and Thompson added, “we are using it.”
Representative Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, replied, “it was long overdue,” adding that he will continue to work on it.
Thompson added to her comments for the ACAP program, “Establishing this program and assuring its continuation beyond 2026 is an investment in Pennsylvania’s farms and measurable improvements to Pennsylvania’s water quality.
“The Farm Bill and ACAP funds can be pulled together, making the dollars go further,” suggested Thompson, “especially since the 2023 Farm Bill adopts practices to improve operations and the health of the ecosystems and communities.”
Shambaugh and Thompson led a discussion about a new pilot program, PRISM, that will begin in July. The focus of PRISM is eradicating invasive species through education and outreach, as well as best management practices (BMP). The district received a $210,000 federal grant to support this regional program over three years.
“The Department of Agriculture does handle invasives, but they don’t have enough staff. One entity cannot take care of it all. As with most things, partnerships are needed,” Thompson said.
Cliff Lane, McKean County commissioner and secretary-treasurer of the board of directors for the district, explained that there are over 2,000 different types of invasive species across the county. Ken Kane, board member, added that “in the Allegheny Forest near Marienville, they are dealing with Glossy Buckthorn — over 55,000 acres.”
Causer said, “I would like to see more funding for invasive species, it seems fragmented, like you are grabbing from here and over there.”
Kane added, “it’s because we have not shown success with invasive species” over the years. He envisioned the district has an opportunity to get a “collective co-op together” with the focus of those 55,000 acres in the ANF, put a plan together to control it, and eradicate it. “Then we will have shown success. We can be the model for others to follow,” he said.
Causer agreed, “Yes, progress breeds progress.”
From erosion control in Norwich and Keating townships near Potato Creek, to sedimentation and property loss reduction on Newell Creek, to bank resloping and reseeding in Corydon Township, to a dirt and gravel road rebuild due to beaver activity, and many other projects, — the district has had their hands full.
“Thanks to the General Assembly’s additional $6.8 million for conservation districts, we can take our work even farther,” Thompson said.
So far, the district has used funds for staff retention, implementing more water quality projects, creating a Stewardship Fund, and purchasing a no-till drill.
Shambaugh later detailed the PACD Survey Results, saying, “Adjustments to member districts’ pay ranges and, as appropriate, individual employee salaries are recommended to bring rates closer to market… should aid efforts to recruit and retain, saving associated turnover costs. However, conservation districts are competitive with the market in offering benefits to full-time employees.”
With staff retention, Thompson noted, an increase in water quality project implementation can be achieved.
Adam Causer, watershed specialist, detailed an ongoing project in Foster Township concerning Bolivar Run. He had been working on getting the project moving for several years.
He said, “We have to stack rocks to build a wall instead of the slope that has been done on other projects because the houses are only four feet away.”
He said that he called one of the homeowners to let her know that the project was ready to go, funding had come through and she was overjoyed. The district is partnering with the Department of Environmental Protection on this project.
Adam Causer also spoke of the Acid Mine Drainage projects the district has been maintaining.
“Stripmining left piles of debris that contained metals. Those metals over the years have been washing into the streams, making them uninhabitable for aquatic life. For instance, the pH of the water is between 3 and 4, but trout need the water to be around a pH of 6 to 6.5.”
He explained the passive process of using limestone to reduce the acidity of the water, but added it takes time. There are no pumps involved in a passive system, he said. The improvements last about 20 years and then the limestone will need to be replaced because it breaks down. The district keeps a close eye on the pH levels and tests monthly.
Creating a Stewardship Fund is essential for the district. There are still applications out for the fund that was established for the 2006 Train Derailment, however, that fund is tapped out. The projects are not. The board decided this was the way to go.