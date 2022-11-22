HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, the commonwealth’s official history agency, invites the public to shop the state-owned historic sites and museums along the Pennsylvania Trails of History on Nov. 26 and 27, as select museum stores participate in Small Business Saturday and Museum Store Sunday.
Trails of History sites and museums are located across Pennsylvania, so there’s sure to be a participating site offering special sales and discounts nearby.
Pennsylvania Trails of History sites and museums participating in Small Business Saturday are Pennsylvania Lumber Museum at Ulysses; Brandywine Battlefield Park at Chadds Ford; Cornwall Iron Furnace at Cornwall; Drake Well Museum at Titusville; Ephrata Cloister at Ephrata; Graeme Park at Horsham; Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum at Lancaster; Old Economy Village at Ambridge; Pennsbury Manor at Morrisville; Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum at Scranton; Pennsylvania Military Museum at Boalsburg; Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania at Strasburg; Somerset Historical Center at Somerset and State Museum of Pennsylvania at Harrisburg.
On Sunday, many Trails of History museum shops will join more than 1,800 museum stores representing all 50 states and 24 countries for Museum Store Sunday.
Pennsylvania Trails of History sites and museums participating in Museum Store Sunday are Pennsylvania Lumber Museum at Ulysses; Cornwall Iron Furnace at Cornwall; Drake Well Museum at Titusville; Eckley Miners’ Village at Weatherly; Ephrata Cloister at Ephrata; Graeme Park at Horsham; Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum at Lancaster; Old Economy Village at Ambridge; Pennsbury Manor at Morrisville; Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum at Scranton; Pennsylvania Military Museum at Boalsburg; Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania at Strasburg; and State Museum of Pennsylvania at Harrisburg.
The Pennsylvania Trails of History comprises museums and historic sites administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, organized along four theme-based “trails” crossing the commonwealth: Military History, Industrial Heritage, Historic Homes, and Rural Farm & Village. There’s also The State Museum of Pennsylvania for a wide variety of Pennsylvania history under one roof.