HARRISBURG — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service Mid-Atlantic Region announced Thursday that Pennsylvania is one of 14 states that have been selected to participate in the expansion of a demonstration project to evaluate the impact of using Medicaid eligibility data to directly certify students from low-income households to receive free and reduced-price school meals.

Historically, most students who receive these meals have been certified based on information they submit in an application. Adding Medicaid to the list of benefit programs that can “directly certify” a student to receive free or reduced-price meals is a win-win for students, families and school officials. This means less paperwork for families and fewer school meal applications for school districts to process and verify.

