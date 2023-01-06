Bryan Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger (left) sits with his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor during a hearing in Latah County District Court on Jan. 5 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger has been arrested for the murders of four University of Idaho students in November.

 Getty Images/TNS

HARRISBURG (TNS) — The man who has captured worldwide attention as the accused killer of four University of Idaho students was transported to Idaho late Wednesday on a plane belonging to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The fixed wing single-engine airplane is one of eight aircraft in the state police fleet that assist in investigations, searches for missing or wanted persons, and other tactical operations such as flying 28-year-old Poconos native Kohberger back to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos