HARRISBURG (TNS) — The man who has captured worldwide attention as the accused killer of four University of Idaho students was transported to Idaho late Wednesday on a plane belonging to the Pennsylvania State Police.
The fixed wing single-engine airplane is one of eight aircraft in the state police fleet that assist in investigations, searches for missing or wanted persons, and other tactical operations such as flying 28-year-old Poconos native Kohberger back to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges.
However, “transport in our department aircraft was determined to be the safest and most secure means for the public, our troopers, and for the prisoner, considering the length of the trip,” Snyder said.
The cost of the trip, which will be paid for out of the taxpayer-funded state police budget, was not available late Thursday since the plane had not yet returned to Pennsylvania. Snyder said the investigation and weather conditions were delaying the return.
State police pilots fly the aircraft, which according to the agency website are assigned to geographically dispersed airports so the response time in any of the six patrol zones is within 30 minutes. The aircraft are not restricted to a particular zone.
The aviation unit, created by the legislature in 1968, has grown from two helicopters and six pilots to eight aircraft and over 30 trooper pilots and mechanics.
The cost of operating the unit has ranged from $9.5 million to $11.5 million annually over the past three fiscal years.
Specific missions in which aircraft have been used include assisting in vehicle pursuits, participating in illegal marijuana eradication efforts, crime and traffic scene photography, and attending events to promote law enforcement efforts.