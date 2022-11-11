Arianna Landis, a student at Northeastern High School, was hit by an oncoming car around 7 a.m. Oct. 26 in Newberry Township, police said.
Landis was hospitalized with serious injuries until she died Thursday afternoon, according to a letter Superintendent Stacey Sidle sent to parents.
“Arianna was a much loved Bobcat and a dear friend to many,” Sidle said. “She will be deeply missed.”
Counselors and additional support services are being offered to high school students and staff who need them, according to Sidle.
Newberry Township police did not immediately respond to questions Friday. No arrests have been made in connection to Landis’ death.