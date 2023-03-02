HARRISBURG — Senate Republicans emphasized family-friendly policies and economic growth as they described their agenda for the legislative session.
How much agreement and compromise that will come from a Democratic-controlled House and governor’s mansion, though, remains to be seen, The Center Square reported.
“Voters also returned this Senate Republican majority,” said Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana. “We, too, have an electoral mandate and we embrace that. The voters have sent us divided government, but they did not send us dysfunctional government.”
Republicans spoke of empowering families, creating more jobs and defending freedom.
To that end, Pittman spoke on providing relief for working families from inflation and the rising cost of living, and embracing the commonwealth’s energy resources for economic growth.
“We recognize that cheap energy is critical to keeping inflation under control,” Pittman said. “We have made it very clear that we as a Senate majority embrace our God-given natural resources.”
Sen. Cris Dush of Brookville said he believes it’s important, with a Democratic governor and a Democratic House of Representatives, that Senate Republicans outline their priorities to begin budget and legislation negotiations.
“I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure Pennsylvanians can find a good job, provide for their families and keep more of their hard-earned money in their pockets, and it will remain my priority to make critical reforms to our voting process to restore the faith of all Pennsylvanians in their elections," he said.
Dush added that protecting Pennsylvania jobs requires a multifaceted approach that includes ensuring energy independence, promoting workforce development and continued improvement of our infrastructure.
President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R-Greensburg, further emphasized the caucus’s family priorities.
“We are focused on putting forward legislation and ideas that help families,” Ward said, pointing to the passage last year of a child care tax credit and hinting that Republicans might favor expanding it. “The Senate has historically pushed for investments in mental health” and “funding for more support staff in nursing facilities and workforce recruitment and retention payments for frontline workers,” she said.
Appropriations Committee Chairman Scott Martin, R-Strasburg, spoke of the commonwealth’s population troubles.
“It’s no surprise to anyone that Pennsylvania, over the last many decades, has lagged from the standpoint of economically versus a lot of our close states, and that this state also has lagged demographically,” Martin said. “Forty thousand people in the last year have left Pennsylvania. In order to turn that around, this caucus really wants to focus on doing things that really attract people here.”
Martin mentioned cutting government red tape – supported by business and labor groups – and overregulation that drives up costs and does little to improve public health and safety.
He also warned that Pennsylvania’s budget in the next few years will be restricted.
“I would caution everyone who claims the commonwealth is in (an) extremely good fiscal position,” Martin said. “Part of our job is to ensure that we don’t break the bank here in Pennsylvania.”
Ward demurred on offering her thoughts as to where conflict might arise with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, but pointed to education as a potential bright spot for compromise.
“I think we can find common ground on issues like maybe education, on some things that are — child care tax credits, as we mentioned — things that are important to all Pennsylvanians,” Ward said. “This is our chance to govern in the middle, doing what’s right for all of Pennsylvania. I think that’s what we can get done, are things that are not divisive.”
PA SENATE BACKS PIPELINE
The Senate this week adopted a resolution regarding the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.
A resolution urges the president to restart and expedite the completion of Keystone XL, which had its permit canceled through an executive order on President Joe Biden’s first day in office.
“We’re reminded every day, when we fill up our cars, pay our electric and heating bills or buy food, about the direct impact the price of energy has on all aspects of our lives and our economy,” Dush said. “Our nation cannot continue to rely so heavily on foreign oil, particularly when some of those supplying nations are not supportive of our interests and way of life. We should be fully using the resources we have in this country to fuel our vehicles and heat our homes.”
Dush cited a report from the Department of Energy that noted the construction of the pipeline would have generated between 16,149 to 59,468 jobs annually and contribute $3.4 billion to the U.S. Gross Domestic Product.
Dush said while Biden blocked American jobs, he waived sanctions on the Russian firm responsible for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany.