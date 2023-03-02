GOP priorities

Senate Republican Majority Leader Joe Pittman speaks on the Pennsylvania GOP's legislative priorities during a Wednesday press conference.

HARRISBURG — Senate Republicans emphasized family-friendly policies and economic growth as they described their agenda for the legislative session.

How much agreement and compromise that will come from a Democratic-controlled House and governor’s mansion, though, remains to be seen, The Center Square reported.

