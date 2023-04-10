Funding from the state is not keeping up with rising mandated costs and increases in instructional costs for virtually every school district across Pennsylvania, according to PA Schools Work, a nonpartisan statewide movement working to make sure public schools are fully and fairly funded.
The campaign prepared fact sheets for every district in Pennsylvania, showing that schools are struggling with increased costs while the state funding is falling short.
For the five districts in McKean County, only one — Kane — had state funding outpace increases in costs.
For Bradford Area School District, 31% of the district’s funding comes from local taxpayers, and the school board has raised taxes just one time in 12 years. The increase in state funding needed, should the district be fully funded by the state, would be $6.9 million, according to PA Schools Work.
There are 2,506 students in the district, with spending at $15,285 per student. The district is ranked 403 out of 500 in the state for spending, with number one being the highest.
Results from the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment showed 60% of the district’s 3rd graders were proficient or better at reading, while 35% were proficient or better at math.
Since 2011, instructional costs have increased 14%, while the state’s funding for instructional costs increased only 5%. The district fared better in special education, where costs increased by 7% while state revenue for that purpose rose by 24%. At the same time, the district’s payments to charter schools rose by 90%.
At Otto-Eldred School District, 18% of the school district’s funding comes from local taxpayers. The school board has raised taxes seven times in the past 12 years. The increase in state funding needed, if the district were to be fully funded by the state, would be $1.4 million, according to PA Schools Work.
The district has 574 students, and spending is at $18,704 per child. The district is ranked at 150 out of 500 districts for spending.
The PSSA results showed that 67% of 3rd grade students ranked proficient or higher on reading, while 53% of 7th grade students ranked proficient or higher on math.
Since 2011, instructional costs in the district increased by 22%, while state funding to cover instructional costs rose by just 1.2%. Special education expenditures rose 65%, while the increase in state revenue dedicated to special education rose by just 8%. During the same time frame, payments to charter schools increased by 229%.
For Smethport School District, 30% of the school’s funding is provided by local taxpayers. The district has raised property taxes seven times in the last 12 years. The increase in state funding needed, if the district were fully funded by the state, would be $1.3 million, the PA Schools Work sheet indicated.
There are 755 students in the district, and the district spends $19,089 per student to educate children. In a rank of spending per 500 school districts in the state, with number one being the highest spending, Smethport is 128th.
In PSSA results, 55% of 3rd grade students were ranked proficient or better at reading, while 33% of 7th grade students were ranked proficient or better at math.
Since 2011, instructional costs have increased 13% in the district while state funding has risen 6%. There was a 62% increase in expenditures for special education, with a 22% increase in state funding dedicated to that purpose. The change in payments to charter schools was an increase of 200%.
For Port Allegany School District, 23% of the district’s funding comes from local taxpayers. The district has raised property taxes eight times in the last 12 years. The increase in state funding needed, if the district were to be fully funded by the state, would be $2.7 million, PA Schools Work indicated.
There are 909 students in the district, and spending is at $15,324 per student. In the rank of spending per 500 districts in the state, Port Allegany ranked 399.
In PSSA results, 44% of 3rd grade students were ranked proficient or better at reading, while just 7% of 7th grade students were ranked proficient or better at math.
Since 2011, instructional costs have increased 12% in the district while state funding has risen 2.4%. Special education expenditures have risen 95%, but state revenue marked for special education has risen just 24%. Payments to charter schools increased by 97%.
At Kane Area School District, 25% of the district’s funding is provided by local taxpayers. The school board has raised taxes 8 times in the past 12 years. The increase in state funding needed, should the district be fully funded by the state, would be $3.9 million, according to PA Schools Work.
There are 1,070 students in the district, with spending at $14,723 per child. As for spending, Kane is ranked 445 out of 500 districts in the state, with number one being the highest.
With PSSA results, 61% of 3rd grade students were proficient or better in reading, while 37% of 7th grade students were proficient or better in math.
Since 2011, Kane has fared better than other local districts as far as costs go. Instructional costs decreased by 0.37%, while state funding for that purpose rose by 3.7%. Special education expenses rose 12%, while state funding for it rose 23%. The district also saw a 42% increase in the amount of money paid to charter schools, which is less of an increase than other local districts saw.
With an historic Commonwealth Court ruling declaring the school funding system in Pennsylvania to be unconstitutional and at least $12 billion available in state surplus and reserves, the PA Schools Work campaign says this year offers a rare opportunity to present a budget that does more than keep up with inflation and helps dig school districts out of a massive funding deficit.