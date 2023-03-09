GREENSBURG — Schools in Pennsylvania can keep their school grounds litter free with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Litter Free School Zone Program.
The program encourages hands-on activities to teach environmental stewardship and responsibility and can be combined with a lesson on how litter affects animals, people, water quality and economics.
The responsibilities of being a Litter Free School Zone include planning two improvement projects per school year and can include litter cleanups and beautification events, like creating and caring for pollinator and rain gardens. Results are reported to Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and are added to statewide community improvement totals, making it an opportunity to be a part of something bigger. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful provides a Litter Free School Zone sign for each participating school.
“Campus litter sweeps are a great way for students to make a positive impact on the local environment and community. Picking up litter makes an immediate and noticeable difference. It
connects us to each other and makes us feel part of something bigger. Cleanups can also be combined with other environmental lessons,” said Shannon Reiter, President of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.
There are currently over 90 schools participating in the program. All schools are welcome to participate — elementary school, middle school, high school, public or private. Litter Free School Zone Program events are eligible for free cleanup supplies. Schools interested in becoming a Litter Free School Zone should visit https://www.keeppabeautiful.org/programs/educational-resources/ or contact Stephanie Larson at slarson@keeppabeautiful.org or 877.772.3673.