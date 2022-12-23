Senator Bob Casey

Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr.

 U.S. Senate Photographic Studio-John Klemmer

On Thursday, Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators reacted to the federal spending bill for Fiscal Year 2023, with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., in favor, and outgoing Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., diametrically opposed.

In voting against the bill, Toomey said, “Congress does a disservice to itself and the American people when it considers $1.7 trillion in spending and hundreds of extraneous provisions compiled in one massive 4,155 page bill — all with little public transparency or opportunity to amend.”

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos