On Thursday, Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators reacted to the federal spending bill for Fiscal Year 2023, with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., in favor, and outgoing Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., diametrically opposed.
In voting against the bill, Toomey said, “Congress does a disservice to itself and the American people when it considers $1.7 trillion in spending and hundreds of extraneous provisions compiled in one massive 4,155 page bill — all with little public transparency or opportunity to amend.”
He continued, “It is true that the increase in defense spending included in the bill is desperately needed, given the dangers facing our country and our international allies. But the legislation’s reckless increase in domestic spending — that simply ignores the past two years and trillions in extraordinary partisan spending above and beyond the normal appropriations — will only exacerbate inflation and make it more likely that future generations will inherit a magnitude of debt that can only be resolved through crisis.”
Toomey said, “With my last vote as a member of this body, I could not in good conscience condone this irresponsible product nor the process that created it.”
Casey, on the other hand, said the funding bill includes a number of critical pieces of legislation, like the Electoral Count Reform Act, which would safeguard the results of a presidential election, and SECURE 2.0, which would make it easier to save for retirement.
“In this bill, I fought for programs that make it easier to live, work, and raise a family in Pennsylvania,” said Casey. “We are working toward an America where our children are safer and provided more opportunities in life, where seniors and people with disabilities are taken care of, and where we can have faith in our Democracy and our elections. There is always more to be done, and I will continue fighting for these ideals and working hard to deliver for Pennsylvanians.”
Along with the federal spending bill, the Senate passed multiple bipartisan Casey-led bills, including:
The ABLE Age Adjustment Act, which would provide 6.2 million additional Americans, including more than one million veterans, the opportunity to open an ABLE account and save for the future by extending access to people who acquired their disability between 26 and 46 years of age.
The Rural Hospital Support Act, legislation that would ensure rural hospitals can stay fiscally solvent and prevent closures that would disrupt access to care for individuals in rural communities.
The Improving Part-time Workers Access to Retirement Act, which would expand retirement plan eligibility to part-time workers after 2 years of employment, compared to 3 years under current law. This policy allows part-time workers—who are often women, caregivers, or lower-income workers—to access retirement plans and save for their future.
The federal spending bill included many of Casey’s priorities and programs important to Pennsylvania, including:
- Reclaiming Abandoned Mine Land: The spending bill includes $135 million in funding for the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program, which reclaims abandoned mine land and spurs economic development in rural communities.
- Building a Sustainable Health Care Workforce: The spending bill includes a Casey-led bill, the Building a Sustainable Workforce for Healthy Communities Act, to reauthorize a competitive grant program for state and local governments, tribal organizations, and community-based organizations to develop and expand community health worker programs. The provision authorizes a total of $250 million for this critical workforce.
- Reforming Outdated Elections Legislation: This legislation would reform and modernize the Electoral Count Act of 1887 to ensure that electoral votes counted by Congress accurately reflect each state’s vote for President. It would also clarify the vice president’s role in certifying a presidential election is solely ministerial—and does not allow him to solely determine disputes over electors—when Congress convenes in a joint session to certify the results of a presidential election.
- Increasing Medical Care Funding for Veterans: The bill includes $118.7 billion, a 22.4 percent increase compared with FY22, to provide essential health services for our veterans, including deferred care due to the COVID-19 pandemic.