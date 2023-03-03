Elderly Pennsylvanians

An elderly couple walks in a nursing home in Easton. The state treasurer warns that older residents of the state are not saving enough for care in their last years.

 Associated Press file

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s population is aging, but not saving enough wealth, according to Treasurer Stacy Garrity.

If trends continue, Pennsylvania will face an $18 billion fiscal shortfall whose burden will fall on state services — and therefore taxpayers.

