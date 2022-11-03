PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Revenue from Pennsylvania's shale gas impact fee collection is on track to yield a record $275 million this year, largely on the back of high natural gas prices and a slight uptick in the number of new wells drilled.

A new analysis from the state's Independent Fiscal Office anticipates there will be 570 new horizontal wells subject to the annual fee in 2022, an increase from 514 in 2021 and 465 in 2020, when both decreased drilling and a crash in the price of natural gas drove impact fee revenue down to $146 million. Last year, it recovered to $243 million.

