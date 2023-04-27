GALETON — The PA Route 6 Alliance is requesting nominations for their annual “Do 6” Awards recognizing individuals, groups, projects and communities that exemplify and advance the Alliance’s mission of protecting, preserving and promoting the scenic, cultural, historic and recreational resources across the 11-county corridor of PA Route 6.
Nominations may be submitted until June 1, by any individual or group through the online or printable form at www.paroute6.com/do-6-awards-nomination. Award winners will be notified upon selection and awards will be presented at the PA Route 6 Annual Meeting and “Do 6” Awards on October 6th in Corry.
Currently, nominations can be made in six categories: Lifetime achievement, heritage partnership, heritage tourism, artisan of the year, heritage leadership and heritage community of the year.
Last year’s award winners included Erie Arts & Culture (Heritage Partnership); Lackawaxen River Trails (Heritage Tourism); Lisa Glover from Honesdale (Heritage Leadership); Impact Corry (Heritage Community of the Year); Highlands Chocolates in Wellsboro (Artisan of the Year); and Dan Glotz from the Warren County Planning Commission (Lifetime Achievement).
For more information on the “Do 6” Awards Program and the 2023 PA Route 6 Educational Summit & Annual Meeting, visit www.paroute6.com/2023-annual-meeting or contact the Alliance at info@paroute6.com or (814) 435-7706.