HARRISBURG (TNS) — Tax filing season is a ripe time for scammers to try to trick people to turn over sensitive and personal information that can cost them time, money and a lot of headaches, said Acting Revenue Secretary Pat Browne.

In particular, he said one recurring scam the Department of Revenue has heard about is a phony “Final Demand for Payment” letter that arrives in the mail, threatening wage garnishment and seizure of property or assets unless the person calls a phone number to satisfy the lien.

