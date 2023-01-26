PITTSBURGH (TNS) — A Westmoreland County police chief faces federal charges for allegedly orchestrating a series of drug deals for a man who turned out to be a federal informant, connecting him with a series of dealers on the West Coast and vouching for them as "trustworthy with top notch product," according to federal charges.
The now former-Greensburg Chief Shawn Denning is charged with five counts of aiding and abetting drug trafficking and one charge of conspiracy. Federal agents allege he helped set up drug deals at least five times with a Drug Enforcement Administration confidential source.
Denning, 41, was arrested Wednesday at the Greensburg Police Department and appeared via video in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Maureen P. Kelly before he was released on $250,000 unsecured bond.
Mayor Robert Bell said in a statement that Denning is no longer the chief of police, and Capt. Donald Sarsfield will become acting chief until further notice.
"We are conducting a thorough review and assisting the appropriate agencies as we can," Bell said, declining further comment.
According to the affidavit against Denning, the DEA's confidential source met Denning in 2021 when he was a captain in the police department. At some point, the source learned the chief could get him drugs.
The source and Denning discussed drugs and prices several times before Denning ultimately connected him with an alleged drug seller in California referred to only as "source 1," according to the affidavit. He allegedly told the source via a messaging app that "I don't really mess with it I just know the dude who can deliver it to your door step."
The source, using money provided by the DEA, ultimately purchased a quarter ounce of cocaine for $450 from the individual Denning had put him in contact with, according to the affidavit. In February 2022, the source paid $1,200 for an ounce of cocaine.
Around the same time, the confidential source asked the chief if he knew where he could find ecstasy, according to the affidavit.
"Yeah, I know like five people, looking for anything specific? How many?" the chief allegedly replied, followed by a photo of a menu of drugs one of his contacts could get the source.
The confidential source went on to buy $500 worth of Adderall from Denning's second contact, according to the affidavit. Later, in May, he bought $2,000 worth of Adderall from the same individual.
Throughout the transactions with all of the alleged sellers, Denning acted as an intermediary, nudging his drug contacts for shipment information for the source and asking the source about the quality once it arrived.
The complaint against Denning was filed Jan. 17 and unsealed Tuesday. The next hearing for the former chief has not been set.
