PITTSBURGH (TNS) — A Westmoreland County police chief faces federal charges for allegedly orchestrating a series of drug deals for a man who turned out to be a federal informant, connecting him with a series of dealers on the West Coast and vouching for them as "trustworthy with top notch product," according to federal charges.

The now former-Greensburg Chief Shawn Denning is charged with five counts of aiding and abetting drug trafficking and one charge of conspiracy. Federal agents allege he helped set up drug deals at least five times with a Drug Enforcement Administration confidential source.

