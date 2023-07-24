PITTSBURGH (TNS) — A landmark ruling that stated Pennsylvania’s education funding system is unconstitutional will stand after Republican lawmakers did not file an appeal by last week’s deadline.
Lawmakers had until Friday to file an appeal against the February ruling that deemed Pennsylvania’s education funding system, which relies heavily on property taxes, unconstitutional and inequitable.
But according to a joint statement from the Education Law Center, Public Interest Law Center and the law firm O’Melveny — those who represented plaintiffs in the case — an appeal was not filed by House Minority Leader Bryan Cutler and Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward.
”The decision is now final and there is no excuse for state lawmakers to delay action any further,” the organizations wrote in a joint statement.
In her ruling, Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer found that students in lower-income districts are “deprived of the same opportunities and resources” as students in wealthier districts. Those inequities have led to wide achievement gaps on state assessments between students in wealthier and poor districts.
She also found that the state’s Education Clause was violated “because of a failure to provide all students with access to a comprehensive, effective, and contemporary system of public education” that will allow them to succeed.
Gov. Josh Shapiro in March suggested the ruling would not be appealed. But Mr. Cutler and Ms. Ward did file a motion for post-trial relief, which was denied by Ms. Jubelirer on June 21.
In her opinion, Ms. Jubelirer “task[ed] Respondents with the challenge of delivering a system of public education that the Pennsylvania Constitution requires — one that provides for every student to receive a meaningful opportunity to succeed academically, socially, and civically, which requires that all students have access to a comprehensive, effective, and contemporary system of public education.”
Otto-Eldred School District Superintendent Matt Splain, speaking for many rural school districts in the commonwealth, was among witnesses who provided compelling testimony in the court case.
Mr. Cutler in a statement said that the House Republican Caucus is working toward that goal of “transformational change” by focusing on school choice.
But that idea has created a stalemate at the state level where lawmakers have not been able to pass a budget — which includes $550 million in basic education funding and $100 million in so-called “Level Up” funding that goes to the state’s 100 most financially strapped school districts.— as officials battle over school vouchers, or taxpayer-funded scholarships, that would allow students in low-performing public schools attend private ones.
”Parents, families and students across Pennsylvania, and in particular those that are trapped in the lowest performing schools, deserve that change, which we believe includes new forms of school choice,” Mr. Cutler said. “Simply put, our education system should be student-driven and family focused.”
He added that “endless litigation has invited people to believe that money alone will solve the challenges of our public education system. To be clear, it will not, and Judge Jubelirer’s opinion clearly recognizes this very simple and powerful truth. To believe otherwise will only perpetuate what has become a government-driven education system that supplants the needs of students and their families in favor or special interests and adults.”
A spokesperson for Ms. Ward did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
As lawmakers focus on changing the state’s education funding system, representatives from the law firms reinforced that the Commonwealth Court has directed the General Assembly to ensure public schools have sufficient funding.
”We look forward to building a public school funding system that eliminates longstanding, grave inequities and provides sufficient funding to meet the needs of all students regardless of their communities’ wealth, giving every public school student a meaningful opportunity to succeed,” their statement reads. “Our schoolchildren cannot wait any longer.”