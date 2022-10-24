A National Guard member from New Castle died in a crash during training over the weekend in Central Pennsylvania, officials said Monday.
Spc. Mackenzie Shay, 20, was killed Saturday in “an accident involving two military vehicles,” according to Capt. Travis Mueller.
Shay was an Army petroleum supply specialist assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion.
Three other National Guard members were injured in the incident. They were treated at Hershey Medical Center and released.
The incident happened at Fort Indiantown Gap, a National Guard training facility in Lebanon County.
The military released no further details about what led to the incident, saying only that it remains under investigation.