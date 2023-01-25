HARRISBURG (TNS) — The developer of a planned Bally’s mini-casino near Penn State University has been awarded a Category 4 slot machine license by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

SC Gaming OpCo LLC was awarded the license to construct a Category 4 casino in College Township, Centre County. The casino will be located at the Nittany Mall at 2901 E. College Ave.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos