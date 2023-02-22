Ruffed grouse

The ruffed grouse has been the state bird of Pennsylvania since 1931.

 Lindsay Stedman/USFWS/The Center Square

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania will receive about $1 million for habitat restoration to benefit two at-risk bird species in 2023.

The money is part of a $49 million spending project across 13 states and Guam to manage environmental risk and climate change.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos