HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Jewish Coalition will officiate at this year’s Civic Commemoration of the Holocaust at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 18. This Program will be held in person in the Governor’s Reception Room in the State Capitol. The public is invited to attend.
This inspirational program will include remarks by invited elected officials including Governor Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania Speaker of the House of Representatives Joanna McClinton and Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Joseph Pittman.
The ceremony also will include Holocaust survivors and children and grandchildren of survivors, a message by Reverend Sandy Strauss, and a reading from the winner of the Schwab Holocaust Essay Contest.
“This annual ceremony brings together influential Commonwealth leaders across party lines to remind us of the importance of seeing the humanity in all people and finding strength in the diversity of our different religions, ethnicities and cultures,” noted Jonathan Scott Goldman, Chairman of the Pennsylvania Jewish Coalition. “In this time of rising anti-Semitism, proliferation of white supremacist rhetoric, and violence targeting houses of worship and people of faith, we stand together to remember those lost to the Holocaust, to call out hate speech and other acts of ethnic and religious bigotry, and to teach mutual understanding as we pledge to do the work necessary to continue to heal these wounds.”
Goldman continued, “The Pennsylvania Jewish Coalition is proud to partner with our civic and religious leaders to reflect on the tragic history of the Holocaust and re-double our efforts today — to educate our communities, celebrate our diversity, safeguard our fellow citizens and build a Commonwealth focused on shared values of respect and mutual understanding. The Holocaust teaches us that silence in the face of evil is not an option. That lesson is as relevant today as it ever has been.”