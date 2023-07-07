The Pennsylvania House may have passed the state budget, but that doesn’t mean the proverbial rollercoaster has pulled back into the station.
“It’s an interesting time at the Capitol,” said state Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, on Thursday. “I voted no on the main spending bill. I think it spends too much money, that’s my main concern.”
The measure in support of the $45.5 billion budget passed the House 117-86 late Wednesday.
“In my view it doesn’t plan for the future,” Causer said. “It spends a billion more than we have this year.”
He acknowledged that some will argue the state has the money from surplus revenue. However, Causer cautioned that money should be used with caution. Plugging it into the budget as a one-time influx of cash sounds great, until the next budget season rolls around and people want that influx again.
“No programs go down in cost,” Causer said, “typically they just go up. You need to plan for the future. If we continue to spend as we are now, there are indicators that three years from now we’ll be in a deficit situation.
“It’s concerning to me, the direction we’re going,” he added.
The state being “flush with cash” is in reality, the state “being propped up with federal money,” the legislator said.
Speaking of positives in the pending budget bill, Causer said, “I’ve always supported more funding for public schools, especially rural schools, for public safety — important core funding for government.”
Overall, it’s just too much money, he reiterated.
There’s a lot more to be done. “We only considered the main spending bill. There has to be a fiscal code that directs how the money is spent. That has not been passed. There is significant controversy with that.”
Causer said he believes that Gov. Josh Shapiro and the House Democrats are “trying to cram it through,” and that negotiations have been poor.
“In this scenario, it’s really the chief executive who has the ability to bring all the parties together. We’ve seen that over the years,” the legislator said. That’s not the case right now with Shapiro, he added. “Now he’s blaming others. There’s still a lot up in the air. We’re trying to work through it. There’s a lot of finger-pointing.”
The sides are at an impasse on some things. With a frustrated chuckle, Causer said, “It reminds me of the (Gov. Ed) Rendell days.”
Some budgets were months past due — including in 2003, when it took nine months to come to an agreement.
On Thursday, Shapiro called on the Republican-controlled Senate on Thursday to return to the Pennsylvania Capitol to finalize a state spending plan, as the state government neared a week without full spending authority.
He disputed Republican’s accusations that he went back on his word on the $45 billion spending plan. Rather, Shapiro said it was a failure of the Senate and Democratic-controlled House to reach a deal on the final budget, and he blamed Senate Republicans for sending the other chamber a bill that they knew might fail.
“They may not like how this process played out, but it’s the process that they put into effect because of their inability to close the deal,” he said.
Republicans who control the chamber haven’t scheduled the Senate to return to session until Sept. 18, giving them the ability to hold up the budget bill until then without the constitutionally required signature of the presiding officer, they said.
Shapiro urged the Senate to return to Harrisburg to sign off on the budget bill, and also to work with the House to pass legislation to direct how money in the budget bill can be spent.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.