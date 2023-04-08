KANE — Pennsylvania American Water announced the start of construction to install approximately 1.6 miles of new water main in Kane Borough to improve service reliability and fire protection.
The company also will replace 800 feet of aging sewer main later this spring. The cost of these system improvements is approximately $2 million.
Pennsylvania American Water contractors will install a new water main along Route 321 at Dwight Road beginning on April 12. Contractors will move south along Route 321 and complete water main upgrades along Hacker, Janeway, and Clay streets throughout the next three months.
The sewer main will be replaced along Hacker Street from Janeway Street to Sedgwick Street in conjunction with the water main projects later this spring. Work hours will be Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the project area. The company encourages motorists to find alternative routes and avoid the construction area during project hours.
Customers will be notified before the start of construction. Work outside these hours is not expected unless required to maintain the project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in July of 2023.
During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and lower-than-normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences.
This infrastructure upgrade project is not only an important investment in public health and safety; it also helps support the economic health of the communities the company serves. Economic impact studies show that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout the economy. Statewide, Pennsylvania American Water invested approximately $490 million in 2022 alone to improve its water and wastewater treatment and pipeline systems, supporting more than 7,000 jobs through these continued investments.