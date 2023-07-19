UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension invites youth in Pennsylvania to participate in a free, virtual coding activity. The activity is part of Pennsylvania 4-H’s summer free trial period, during which youth throughout the state can experience a sampling of 4-H projects through a series of online activities designed to be fun and interactive. Participants must register by Aug. 8.
On Aug. 9, the “Code Your World” session for children ages 5-7 — known as Cloverbuds in 4-H — will take place from 10 to 11 a.m., and for those ages 8-18, a session is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Participants can learn about coding through a fun science activity, organizers noted. They request that attendees use a computer with a stable internet connection and log into the session using the same computer.
More information about the Cloverbuds session is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/cloverbud-code-your-world.
Information about the general session can be found at https://extension.psu.edu/code- your-world.
Organizers pointed out that this opportunity allows youth and their families to try the 4-H program for free and determine if joining is the right decision for them. Participation in the trial does not automatically enroll youth in 4-H.