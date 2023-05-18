As they start their engines, the drivers of NASCAR will be honoring veterans on Memorial Day weekend. One of the veterans to be honored was one of Bradford’s own.
James Keith Oxley, who was killed in action during the Vietnam War, was a U.S. Navy Corpsman. Last year, the bridge over Elm Street was dedicated and named in honor of Oxley.
This year, Chase Briscoe, driver of the #14 car, owned by Stewart Haas Racing, will remember our fallen hero at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, during the Coca-Cola 600.
Oxley was born April 3, 1946, to Keith and Mary Oxley. He was a 1965 graduate of Bradford Area High School, earning a letter in both football and basketball while in school. Following graduation, Oxley enlisted in the U.S. Navy. It was 1966. He was to become a Navy Hospitalman.
However, most of his service was spent as a corpsman — someone who serves as medic during combat situations for Marines, after completing eight weeks of Warfare training at Camp Lejeune.
Oxley, it has been told, put on the green Marine uniform, when he was assigned to the 3rd Division, 2nd Battalion, 9th Marines, F Company for his July 15, 1967 deployment to Vietnam.
Grady Herrald, a Marine who had served with Oxley and refers to him as Doc, said, “I knew immediately he (Oxley) was a special kid” when he had heard the bridge had been named in his friend’s honor.
“The guy Doc (Oxley) was trying to help was our squad leader who had been hit in the leg, so Doc was called to help,” remembered Herrald. While Oxley was rendering aid to his fellow soldier, he was killed.
On Nov. 30, 1967 during the battle of Quang Tri Province, Oxley lost his life — he was 21 years old — along with 16 other Marines; all of whom were between the ages of 18 and 22.
Oxley’s heroic service to the United States earned him the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Navy Good Conduct Medal and the Navy Expeditionary Medal.