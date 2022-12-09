HARRISBURG – A state audit of the municipal pension plan in Otto Township showed the township was overpaid for pension aid in 2019 and 2021, according to a report released Thursday by Auditor General Timothy DeFoor.
“Our audits make sure state pension aid is used as required by law, which helps to reduce financial burdens on local taxpayers,” DeFoor said.
State aid for municipal pension plans is generated by a 2 percent tax on fire and casualty insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2021, the Department of the Auditor General distributed a total of $317 million in aid to 1,492 municipalities and regional departments to support pension plans covering police officers, paid firefighters and non-uniformed employees.
This wasn’t the first time, the report noted.
“During the current audit period, the township reimbursed $4,645 to the Commonwealth for the
excess state aid received in 2014 and 2016,” the report said. However, they did not make the change in the defined contribution pension costs to correspond with the actual amounts that should be received, resulting in overpayment again.
In 2019, the state aid was $13,129 when the actual pension costs were $12,469, leaving the township owing $660 to the state. In 2021, the state allocation was $16,121 while the pension cost was $14,765, leaving the township owing $1,356 to the state.
The state has recommended that the township establish internal controls to adequately reconcile the aid allocation with the actual defined pension costs, and to repay $2,016 in excess state aid. It was noted that should the township not comply, state aid could be withheld until compliance is achieved.
The audit report said township officials agreed with the finding without exception.
A second finding in the audit said the township failed to certify an eligible non-uniformed employee, and understated payroll by $23,431. In that case, the township will be reimbursed for underpayment of state aid. Again the auditors recommended adequate internal control procedures be implemented.
The department is required by law to audit municipal pension plans and volunteer fire relief associations that receive state aid from the department; liquid fuels tax usage by municipalities; various county offices and numerous other state government entities.