DUKE CENTER — The Otto-Eldred Class of 2023 graduated 49 students on Friday night. The ceremony was held in the high school auditorium at Otto-Eldred Jr./Sr. High School in Duke Center.
Commencement speaker and 1994 alumna, Julie LaBella, echoed the words of many of the student speakers, “Community serves your life; it has a positive impact. Be active in your community, not passive.”
President of the class of 2024, Brooke English, opened the ceremony with a welcome to the graduating seniors and thanked the family, friends and community members for guiding them along their path.
A long- running tradition at Otto-Eldred is the passing of the mantle, a golden sash, from the highest achieving senior to a junior. This year, for the first time, in addition to the academic mantle and the career and technical mantle, the agricultural sciences mantle was established. Each mantle bearer spoke a few words before passing on the sash.
Katherine Sheeler, top-ranking in academics, highlighted many of the things she will miss most about her time at school, but said, “it’s all about perspective. My favorite memory was not when we won, but when we came in second. The community still came out to escort the buses home. They cared about us regardless of placement. However you look at life — happy, sad; good or bad — it is all perspective. Things will be different once we leave, but once a Terror, always a Terror.”
Sheeler passed the mantle to Jessi Hall.
The mantle for the curricular area of career and technical’s top-ranking student was Marshall Ebert. He spoke of his time with a favorite teacher, Mr. Russell, and how much impact this person had on him. “He wasn’t just a teacher, he was a friend, a great friend. He made me keep my mind sharp. But he only gets half the credit, the other half goes to my lovable idiot friends.”
Ebert also spoke about the mantle itself and how it was more than just a piece of cloth, “it represents what I have done and learned. And, P.S., all the mantle holders are musicians,” he said as he passed his to Abram Austin.
The newest mantle was worn by the top-ranking student in the agricultural and sciences curricular area, Sarah Beaver. She admitted to the audience that when she first saw her schedule, she questioned why she had been placed in the ag classes. But by her sophomore year, she said, she found that she had fallen in love and even found her passion. “It became my second home,” she said.
Beaver asked the audience to imagine their lives without products from agriculture. She is currently running for state office for a Future Farmers of America position and will attend college. She passed the mantle to Hailey Farr and said, “I hope this mantle continues for years to come.”
The former Otto-Eldred student, LaBella, was excited to take the stage and talk candidly with the graduating class.
She explained how their role in the community will change as they walk out the door.
“Your role will shift,” she said. “It is OK to take a break and not be part of the community for a while, but as you continue in your life, your community will find you and your role in each of the many communities will change.”
She told them about some of her communities, friends, mentors, when she started to change roles to give advice, and when her role moved into providing opportunities to others — which she has found to be most rewarding.
However, her daughter reminded her that not everyone wants to be involved in their community, and she agreed with her daughter and acknowledged that not everyone had good experiences in their home communities.
“But, the challenge is to go out and find your community, the one where you fit. It might not be here in Otto-Eldred,” she said. Then she added that sometimes communities find the person as well.
By her closing remarks, LaBella had difficulty holding back her emotion when she said, “The Otto-Eldred community is not going away, and if you leave we will welcome you back.”
The president of the Class of 2023 took the graduates for one last trip down memory lane as she recalled some of what they did together this past week.
“A week ago we dressed up and went down to where it all started, down to the elementary school. I know some of us wished we could be back on the playground that day. Then we went on our senior trip, most of which was on the bus but we had a good time. We signed yearbooks and enjoyed our time during the awards assembly. And on Wednesday we waited for that last 2:55 bell,” she said.
Then she reminded the class of their first day together and the sunrise breakfast they shared. The graduating seniors built a community throughout their time in school and shared an evening of s’mores as their final memory together.
