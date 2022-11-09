SHINGLEHOUSE — Oswayo Valley School District announced Tuesday its partnership with Kooth, a leading digital mental health platform to provide accessible counseling for students in the Middle/High School. This is in addition to their multi-tiered systems of support.

Students will have immediate access to self-help content, anonymous safe, moderated forums, journaling, goal setting and therapeutic activities from their smartphones and computers. The app will be available for students to download and create an account soon.

