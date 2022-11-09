SHINGLEHOUSE — Oswayo Valley School District announced Tuesday its partnership with Kooth, a leading digital mental health platform to provide accessible counseling for students in the Middle/High School. This is in addition to their multi-tiered systems of support.
Students will have immediate access to self-help content, anonymous safe, moderated forums, journaling, goal setting and therapeutic activities from their smartphones and computers. The app will be available for students to download and create an account soon.
The service has been made available to the district at no cost to students, parents or the school thanks to a grant funded by the state budget.
Jed Hamberger Superintendent said, “We have seen an increase in demand for mental health services since the onset of the pandemic. We have attempted to provide multiple in person services and are struggling due to a shortage in certified mental health service staff. This is an added layer of support for us to communicate in students’ language through technology with the Kooth platform to address our student and family needs.
- Of American youths aged 12-17, 1 in 3 have persistent feelings of sadness;
- 4 in 10 have issues that are going untreated; and
- and 1 in 6 have made a suicide plan.
“Students are facing unique issues, and Kooth knew we needed to create a unique solution. We’re so proud to offer this product to Oswayo Valley School District and other schools across the state of Pennsylvania.”