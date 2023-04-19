SHINGLEHOUSE — Erich Zaun, principal, has announced that the following students, grades six through twelve, have been named to the Honor Roll for the third nine-week grading period at the Oswayo Valley Middle/High School. Students named to the High Honor Roll have maintained an average of 93% or above; while those on the Honor Roll have averaged 87% or above.
HIGH HONOR ROLL
GRADE 12: Alexandria Bechelli, Jadyn Brabham, Liberty Enty, Karielle Johnston, Avaree Kellert, Trinity Lundy, Ella Malogrino, Sean McKean, Lexie Stilson, John Wylie
GRADE 11: Khloe Carpenter, Olivia Cook, Hannah Cudzil, Madelynn Evingham, Mallory Goodliff, Alexis Kemp, Laci Miller-Geiger, Oai Linh Nguyen, Praylan Perkins, Lily Stedman, Holden Turek
GRADE 10: Charlotte Austin-Keech, Abram Cook, Layken Enty, Landon Flurschutz, Lauren Hedges, Sophia Komenda, Shayden Mesler, Chloe Metcalf, Madison Taylor, Rylee Thompson, Brooke Voorhees, Eva West, Danielle Williams
GRADE 9: Lucas Dickerson, Luke Karr, Trevor Miller, John Mix, Soi Sang Nguyen, Rachel Rathbun, Mia Shaffer, Wynter Turek
GRADE 8: Elizabeth Freeman, Sage McCleaft, Aubrey Resig, Dana Williams, Jenna Wylie
GRADE 7: Bowen Taylor, Reese Thompson
HONOR ROLL
GRADE 12: Chris Clarke, Makenzie Good, Jillian Maurer, Cheyenne Mehl
GRADE 11: Nikolas Bonney, Elexis Hagans, Naomi Mix, Gilles Wylie
GRADE 10: Addison Bechelli, Jadyn Fleischman, Shania Jobe, MaKenna Manning, Kael Parrish, Aidan Resig, Phinyaphat Senanooch
GRADE 9: Braiden Bachand, Jude Colbey, KayLynn George, Dain Lyons, Patrick McMahon, Ridge Mesler, Kole Parrish, Lachlan Tabacheck
GRADE 8: Ella Bee, Travis Coriaty, Lillian Knowlton-Mesler
GRADE 7: Evalyn Abdo, Colden Bryant, Landon Enty, Makiah Jandrew, Triton Mascho, Porter Phillips, Jessica Pitts