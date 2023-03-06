Gov. Wolf makes surprise visit to Bradford elementary school

Shane Oschman, left, who serves on Bradford Area School Board, is shown with Gov. Tom Wolf and District Superintendent Katharine Pude in 2019. Oschman has resigned from his position with the Bradford Office of Economic and Community Development, but remains very involved in the community.

 Era photo by Kate Day Sager

Shane Oschman has resigned as executive director of the Office of Economic and Community Development for the City of Bradford.

Confirming the news on Sunday, Oschman said, “I care deeply about this community but it became more and more apparent that city government was not a fit for me. I believe the city concurs that it was time for a change at the OECD. I wish for great successes at the OECD and for the city as a whole.”

