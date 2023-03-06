Shane Oschman has resigned as executive director of the Office of Economic and Community Development for the City of Bradford.
Confirming the news on Sunday, Oschman said, “I care deeply about this community but it became more and more apparent that city government was not a fit for me. I believe the city concurs that it was time for a change at the OECD. I wish for great successes at the OECD and for the city as a whole.”
City administrator Chris Lucco said that while the city does not comment on personnel issues, he would say, “We certainly respect Mr. Oschman’s decision to seek other opportunities.
“Myself and city council enjoyed working with Shane during his time at the OECD,” Lucco said, adding, “We wish him well.”
Oschman was hired in June 2020 as deputy director of the OECD to train under longtime director Sara Andrews, and came on as full-time director in January of 2021 upon her retirement.
Lucco said, “We asked Sara Andrews if she would step in as interim director and we were fortunate enough to have her accept the offer.”
He added that in the near future, the city will be seeking another full-time director for the department.
Oschman has more than 23 years of banking experience with Northwest Bank. Having lived in Bradford since 2006, Oschman has also served on many local boards and has a deep understanding of the Bradford community.
Oschman lives in Bradford with his wife, Bridgette.
Most recently, Oschman served as consultant to the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce while the agency searched for an executive director. He served as the president of the board of directors for the Bradford Area Creative and Performing Arts Center; on the Bradford Area School Board, where he serves as president; on the board of The Guidance Center, where he was past president; as the treasurer for the Willow Creek Triathlon; past president of the board for Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce; member and past president of the Kiwanis Club of Bradford; past member of Downtown Bradford Revitalization Corp.; producer, co-director, stage manager, light designer, master electrician and performer with Kiwanis Kapers; director, performer, light designer with Bradford Little Theatre; and performer with Olean (N.Y.) Community Theatre.