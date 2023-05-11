OLEAN, N.Y. — An opening reception will be held this Saturday for the current Tri-County Arts Council exhibit, “Haudenosaunee, Art of the Now” “Survive, Alive, Thrive,” featuring the works from culminating show for Seneca-Iroquois National Museum’s artist in residency program funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Area Development fund.
Artists in the residency program include Samantha Jacobs, Lorinda John, Penelope S. Minner, Alicia Sanford, Antoinette Scott, Bernadette Scott, Kristina Tome, and Leeora White.
Catered by Chef Lorinda from LoMade Meals and beverages provided by an anonymous donor, the reception is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the TCAC building, 110 W. State St., Olean.
In late summer of 2021 Appalachian Regional Commission Area Development grant funding came through for the Pathways to Success: Artist in Residency (AiR) Program at Seneca Iroquois National Museum. A call out for indigenous artists to apply went out in October 2021. Eight artists heeded the call from both Cattaraugus and Allegany territories. Their talents ranged from making corn husk dolls and weaving to painting and sewing. Each AiRs received a modest stipend to participate in a variety of activities that would inspire them to create a piece of art that they would donate to the museum. This show at Tri County Arts is an acknowledgement of the challenges met during this time, but more importantly a celebration of the successes of overcoming obstacles and the creativity that arose as a result.