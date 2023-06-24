Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) will be hosting open interviews on Wednesday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place in the Pavilion conference room and applicants are asked to enter through the Pavilion entrance.
Open interviews will be coordinated for all departments, clinical and non-clinical, and for various positions at all levels within the organization. Job offers to qualifying applicants will be made on the spot.
“Upper Allegheny Health System is one of the largest employers in the area with endless growth potential, excellent pay and benefits, and a great team environment,” said Lesley Zurek, senior director, human resources. “This year we have increased wages for all positions throughout the organization to not only be competitive — to become the market leader in pay within our region.”
Applicants are requested to bring proper government-issued identification as well as any proof of education. For more information, call (814) 362-8572. If any applicant is unable to attend the open interviews, please continue to apply for any vacancies online at www.brmc-ogh.org/careers/.