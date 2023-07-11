Children can participate in fun-filled activities, engaging learning opportunities and delicious treats during the Super Summer Bash on July 29 at Open Arms Church in Bradford.
The free event, from 3 to 6 p.m., for children aged toddlers to 14 years-old will offer a wide array of activities, including interactive games and outdoor play.
“We are excited to host this event for children in our community,” said Annette Dennison, who is the next-generation coordinator at Open Arms Church. “We want to provide a fun and safe environment where children can learn, play and make new friends.”
Face painting and a dunk tank are expected to be on site. Frozen treats and dinner will also be served.
To cap off the event, a campfire gathering called Storyteller’s Live will offer children and their families the chance to enjoy storytelling and bonding with new friends.
The deadline to sign up for this free event is July 24.
To sign up or for more information, see oachurch.com/super-summer-bash or call the church office at (814) 368-8846.