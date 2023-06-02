Open Arms Church has launched a website to provide a one-stop place for people to find out how to help the victims of a recent fire that destroyed five homes and damaged two more on Pleasant and Pearl streets in Bradford.
The website, titled “Bradford Strong,” aims to support the affected families and the community as a whole, said church Operations Director Alex Davis.
The fire, which broke out on Monday night, left several families homeless, and dogs lost their lives in the blaze. “While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the community’s response has been remarkable, highlighting the city’s resilience and strength,” Davis said.
The Bradford Strong website provides information on how to donate funds, clothing, food and other essential items to the affected families.
“We wanted to create a central hub where people could find out how they can help the victims of the fire,” Davis said. “We believe that together, we can make a difference and help rebuild the lives of those affected by this tragedy.”
The Bradford Strong website is available at https://www.oachurch.com/bradford-strong.