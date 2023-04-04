Open Arms Church will observe Easter on Sunday, April 9, in Bradford and Port Allegany.
The Bradford location, at 1289 East Main St., will host services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Meanwhile, the Port Allegany location, at 105 Smith Ave., will host a service at 10 a.m. Open Arms Bradford will also offer a sunrise service at 7 a.m. that will be livestreamed from Facebook.
Lead Pastor Zoe Hatcher said Easter is a time of renewal and hope as it marks the resurrection of Jesus.
“Despite the followers of Jesus losing hope when he was buried, his triumphant return defeated death and conquered the grave for all,” she said. “With Jesus as our Lord and Savior, we have a choice to follow him and walk with him.”
On Easter Sunday, Open Arms will launch “The Path” series, which aims to explore the path that Jesus wants folks to walk on and how to navigate it.
“If you have chosen to follow Jesus, where are you headed?” Hatcher asks.
For more information about the Easter services, visit openarmseaster.com or call (814) 368-8846.