Time is running out to contribute to the much-needed supply drive for Destinations- Bradford. With just one week left, the community is urged to come together and make a difference by supporting this vital initiative.
Organized by the Rotary Club of Bradford along with the Bradford Area High School Volunteer Club and United Way Student Ambassadors, the supply drive aims to collect essential items to assist individuals and families facing difficult circumstances in Bradford. These items can include plastic plates and bowls, gas cards, emergency blankets, rain ponchos, shampoo, body soap, soap containers, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, nail clippers, combs and brushes, laundry detergent and all-purpose cleaner, and more. The goal is to ensure that the recipients have access to the necessary resources to meet their basic needs.
“The support we have received thus far has been truly inspiring,” said Steve Morgan, Rotary president. “But we encourage everyone to keep up the momentum and continue making donations. Your contributions can make a significant impact on the lives of individuals and families in our community.”
To participate in the supply drive, interested individuals and organizations can drop off their donations at the designated collection points across the city. These collection points are conveniently located at Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce — 62 Main Street, Bradford YMCA — 59 Boylston Street, and CARE for Children — 723 East Main Street- Bradford, making it easier for the community to contribute. Residents are also welcome to make monetary donations, which will be used to purchase additional supplies or cover any specific needs that arise during the distribution process.
The supply drive will conclude on May 31st, providing one final week for individuals to rally together and make a lasting impact on the lives of those less fortunate in Bradford. Every donation, no matter how big or small, will contribute to building a stronger, more compassionate community.
For more information about the supply drive, including the list of needed items and donation drop-off locations, visit https://www.facebook.com/bradfordrotary.