Floyd C. Fretz Middle School participants — from left, Jaron Lohrman, Tyler Simmons, Tarren Reese and Daisy Greene created a video with WR Case and Sons.

After a successful run winning the Viewer’s Choice Award during the What’s So Cool About Manufacturing Video Contest, a team of students from Floyd C. Fretz Middle School plans to once again compete in the competition.

A team of four Fretz students will compete in the What’s So Cool About Manufacturing Video Contest against 14 teams across the region. This year’s team of students consists of Jaron Lohrman, Tyler Simmons, Tarren Reese and Daisy Greene. These four students worked diligently to capture the manufacturing process by video at W.R. Case and Sons.

