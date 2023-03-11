After a successful run winning the Viewer’s Choice Award during the What’s So Cool About Manufacturing Video Contest, a team of students from Floyd C. Fretz Middle School plans to once again compete in the competition.
A team of four Fretz students will compete in the What’s So Cool About Manufacturing Video Contest against 14 teams across the region. This year’s team of students consists of Jaron Lohrman, Tyler Simmons, Tarren Reese and Daisy Greene. These four students worked diligently to capture the manufacturing process by video at W.R. Case and Sons.
This group of filmmaking middle school students would like the Bradford community to view the video they produced about Case, to show their support by voting for the video. Online voting begins Monday and ends Wednesday evening.
The 2023 What’s So Cool About Manufacturing contest for North Central PA (https://www.workforcesolutionspa.com/) features teams from Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties. The contest is produced by Workforce Solutions for North Central PA in Kersey.
For the contest, the teams of students and their teacher coach received camera equipment and professional guidance as they learned to script, record and edit their video stories about the local manufacturer of their choice. The contest’s objective is to change students’ perceptions about manufacturing careers.
As for the four students of the Fretz team, they shot video footage at Case back in October 2022. Brian Piscitelli, director of manufacturing at Case, was the team’s point of contact and was instrumental in coordinating their interviews with over 15 employees at Case. Piscitelli also led the students on a tour and showed them the process to manufacture knives. He made sure the students had all of the footage that they could possibly need to complete the video. In addition, he also allowed the students to come back to shoot additional footage. Since that time, the students have been editing and revising their video. They submitted their final copy in February.
The videos are currently being judged and the awards ceremony will take place at Maker’s Warehouse in St. Marys, on Tuesday, March 28. While their goal is to win Best Overall Video, one award will be presented for Viewer’s Choice and that’s where they need the help of the Bradford community. For the next 72 hours, the students request individuals take a few moments out of their day to vote as many times as they can. For this contest, people voting are able to refresh their screen and vote as many times as they would like.