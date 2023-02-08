SMETHPORT — An Olean, N.Y., man is in McKean County Jail for allegedly stealing a car from an Eldred woman last month.
Dontae Weakfall-Wright, 18, of 1201 W. Sullivan St., is charged with theft and receiving stolen property, third-degree felonies; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a second-degree misdemeanor; and driving without a license, a summary offense.
According to the criminal complaint, at 6:29 a.m. Jan. 25, state police were dispatched to Edson Street in Eldred Borough for a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim told police that Weakfall-Wright had been at her house at about 1 a.m. that morning, and when she woke up at about 6:15 a.m., he was gone and so was her vehicle.
She told police she tried to contact him, but he had blocked her. Police contacted Olean City Police, who found the victim’s vehicle and spoke with Weakfall-Wright. He said he drove the vehicle, but that he had the victim’s permission; he did not, the complaint stated.
He did not have a legal New York driver’s license at the time, according to the complaint.
Weakfall-Wright was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Bill Todd and remanded to jail in lieu of $30,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Thursday.