SMETHPORT — An Olean, N.Y., man is in McKean County Jail for allegedly stealing a car from an Eldred woman last month.

Dontae Weakfall-Wright, 18, of 1201 W. Sullivan St., is charged with theft and receiving stolen property, third-degree felonies; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a second-degree misdemeanor; and driving without a license, a summary offense.

