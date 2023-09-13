OLEAN, N.Y. — The Olean Kennel Club will hold a Meet The Breeds/Responsible Dog Owners Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Olean Farmers Market in Lincoln Park.
There will be free literature available on various activities and classes. OKC members will be available to talk and share information on their dogs with many breeds on hand.
The American Kennel Club became increasingly aware during the 1980s of problems facing dogs due to irresponsible owners. The AKC in 1989 initiated the Canine Good Citizen program to train an owner to be responsible toward their dog and train dogs to be well-behaved community members. Dogs are socialized and learn basic behaviors while owners learn about their responsibilities for their dog’s welfare. The Olean Kennel Club offers Canine Good Citizen (CGC) training classes year round.