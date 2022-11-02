There are many who believe that the Old Jail Museum located in Smethport is truly haunted – not just at Halloween.
One can even find resources that state that the museum is either the second or fourth most haunted place in Pennsylvania. Those of us who work and help out at the museum don’t dispute the possibility and even kid about Ralph hiding things from us when items aren’t where we thought we left them.
For those who haven’t heard the story, here’s a very condensed version: Ralph Crossmire was accused and found guilty for the brutal murder of his mother, Lucetta Crossmire, which took place in Farmers Valley on Nov. 19, 1892.
Lucetta had gone to the barn to milk a cow. Her father-in-law, Daniel Crossmire, and their seven year old neighbor, George Herzog — who called the elderly man “Grandpa Crossmire” — remained in the house while she collected the milk. It is believed that her killer struck her on the head, bashed her nose, strangled her to death and then hung her body in order to make it look like a suicide.
When she didn’t return in a timely manner, her father-in-law sent his young visitor to investigate. When young George opened the door and discovered her hanging body he screamed and quickly ran back to tell his “Grandpa Crossmire” what had happened. The horrified older man then sent George to a nearby neighbor who helped spread the alarm to their fellow neighbors and for the need of a doctor and the police.
After his father’s death, as Ralph didn’t get along very well with his mother, he had taken a job at a butcher shop in Mount Jewett and therefore was not at the farm when her death occurred. However, he soon became the prime suspect because of the heated arguments they’d had with one another.
Several years ago the McKean County Historical Society researched the court documents regarding the Ralph Crossmire trial. Through this research a mock trial was then held and, for several reasons, that trial experience convinced the jury and the audience of Ralph’s innocence. It does seem likely that circumstantial evidence was used to convict Ralph Crossmire. The arguments with his mother that neighbors had witnessed; bloody clothing – which could have been caused from his butchering job — collected from his room where he was staying in Mount Jewett; and the surmise that he could have used travel on a train to get quickly back and forth were all used against him. One is left to also wonder how well his lawyer, Mr. Eugene Mullin, may have diligently represented him as he coincidentally purchased both the Niles Crossmire and Ralph Crossmire estates when they later came up for sale.
During his incarceration at the McKean County Jail, Ralph was cooperative with his jailers and maintained his innocence among his fellow inmates. He could see, and was within hearing distance of the preparations of the gallows that were made to hang him at the jail. His execution took place on Dec. 14, 1893.
A Bradford Era article from March 9, 1894 shared that an inmate, Harvey Mell, told a visitor that the county jail was haunted. He stated, “In the cell formerly occupied by Ralph Crossmire an Italian was given his quarters, and the fellow was twice driven out of his bed by a tall white ghost. When the thing appeared to the Italian he clutched at it, but there was nothing – only air to clutch – and he ran shrieking from the place as if a hundred demons were after him. He woke up all the prisoners with his yells.”
He continued with, “I saw enough here myself the other night to convince me that the jail is haunted, and I tell you right here that I would rather spend a year in state’s prison than a month here.”
Another prisoner remarked, “Ralph always told us that he would come back if he could and I guess he is keeping his word.”
Now, after Halloween, Ralph and any other longtime guests of the jail will have a few months to rest and recharge before their eternal home is again marred by human presence. The museum will be closed until April.
Judging from the stories told by those bold enough to dare a visit, the ghostly hosts shall be raring to go come spring.