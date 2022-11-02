Old Jail Museum

Old Jail Museum

 File photo

There are many who believe that the Old Jail Museum located in Smethport is truly haunted – not just at Halloween.

One can even find resources that state that the museum is either the second or fourth most haunted place in Pennsylvania. Those of us who work and help out at the museum don’t dispute the possibility and even kid about Ralph hiding things from us when items aren’t where we thought we left them.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos