SMETHPORT — The McKean County Historical Society is opening the Old Jail Gift and Co-Op Shop in the Old Jail Museum on June 1.
The Shop will be open from 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday during the summer months. Volunteers are needed to work in the shop and quality artisans are sought to fill the small space. Handcrafted items and original artwork for consignment are some of the features often found in the shop.
“Our contracts are ready. Our space is ready. We just need artisans,” said the organizers.
For more information, attend the May 23 meeting at 2 p.m. at the museum, located directly behind the courthouse on King Street in Smethport. Organizers are seeking ideas and suggestions, and all interested are invited to attend.
Currently the Shop has many donated items, including, one of a kind original artwork by Kim Keller, old and antique glass, new and used books and puzzles, pottery, and t-shirts.
Visit and take a look around, and support the McKean County Historical Society.