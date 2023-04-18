HOUSTON — Oilfield Helping Hands, a non-profit organization helping oilfield families in financial crisis due to no fault of their own, has launched an Appalachia Chapter, to support counties in Ohio, West Virginia, and central and southwestern Pennsylvania.
The latest chapter, focused on meeting the financial needs of OHH’s recipients, represents a cross section of the oil and gas industry in the Northeastern United States, covering the Marcellus/Utica fairways. OHH operates entirely on a network of volunteers dedicated to raising funds through donations, corporate memberships, and annual fundraising events.
Barry Schneider, president and secretary, OHH-Appalachia, said, “We are excited to extend OHH’s reach and give back to our oilfield community. This industry is like a family banded together, and OHH allows us to help our family in times of need. From a blend of companies and backgrounds, we are united together in our dedication to helping others within the oilfield.”
The Appalachia region represents the oldest commercial oilfield in the world. With 47 drilling rigs, the Appalachian Basin is the largest source of natural gas in the country. The new chapter will enable more industry employees, who meet the eligibility criteria, to benefit from OHH assistance.
Gene Pate, chairman of the board, OHH, said, “OHH has become the premier charitable organization for the oilfield community. We are thrilled to have the Appalachia Chapter join us in giving back to an industry that has given us so much. The new chapter has an enthusiastic team ready to hit the ground running and work to maximize OHH’s contributions.”
The Chapter’s first social event will be held on May 18 at Herman & Luther’s in Montoursville. Visit oilfieldhelpinghands.org to learn more about this upcoming event and this organization.