An Oil City man was jailed for possessing a significant amount of methamphetamine following a traffic stop on the Forman Street off-ramp June 25.
Giles B. Carter, 30, or 103 W. 6th St., was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, all felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, on June 25, two Foster Township police officers were patrolling together when they saw a tail light out on a car. The officers stopped the car on the off-ramp from U.S. Route 219 at Forman Street. The officer approached the driver’s side, identified the driver and saw Carter in the passenger seat. The officer saw inside the car a container of cannabis oil and a vape pen with what appeared to be cannabis oil in it, and asked the two to get out of the car and stand behind. He seized the items he had seen and explained he was having the car towed to a secure facility to await a search warrant.
The driver was “openly upset about the situation” and told police she had three rolled joints in the car. Carter said he had two joints and $3,000 from his tax return in the car, too, the complaint stated.
Both the driver and Carter were released from the scene and the car was towed to a secure facility in Bradford Township. When a search warrant was secured, officers found 25.59 grams of methamphetamine and a separate container with .85 grams of meth, along with $2,620 in $20 bills. Paraphernalia for packaging and ingesting drugs was found as well, the complaint stated.
Carter was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Rich Luther and remanded to jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on July 13.