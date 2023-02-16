The Norfolk Southern rail disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, near the Pennsylvania line has led to anxious concern about air quality and potential effects of hazardous chemicals spewed from the scene.
News reports have shown residents pointing out dead fish in a nearby creek and a class-action lawsuit alleges the derailment and subsequent controlled burn of hazardous chemicals could have an adverse effect on the health of thousands of Western Pennsylvanians.
The disaster has many residents and sportsmen in north central Pennsylvania recalling another calamitous Norfolk Southern derailment that killed or damaged aquatic life for miles in a valued Keystone State watershed known for its trout and smallmouth bass fishing.
On June 30, 2006, approximately 30 cars of a Norfolk Southern train derailed near Gardeau in Norwich Township, McKean County. More than 40,000 gallons of liquid sodium hydroxide — a substance used for making soaps and detergents — spilled from three railcars into wetlands and Big Fill Run, Sinnemahoning-Portage Creek, which flows from McKean County and into Cameron County, and the Driftwood Branch of Sinnemahoning Creek.
The spill contaminated soils, sediments, surface water, groundwater and wetlands, and killed or damaged fish and other aquatic life and terrestrial plant and animal life.
“(The sodium hydroxide) affected 30 miles of stream at least, probably more,” James Zoschg, an outdoors writer and member of the Cameron County Conservation District at the time, told The Era in June 2016, a decade after the derailment.
John Pavlock, today McKean County’s president judge, was the county’s district attorney in 2006. In November 2007, he appeared at a press conference at the Little League fields in Emporium, located along the Sinnemahoning-Portage Creek, to announce terms of one of the largest environmental-damage settlements in state history — Norfolk Southern would pay $7.35 million for the derailment and spill.
“If you were standing down by this stream one year, four months and 15 days ago, you would have smelled the stench of a strong cleaner in the air,” Pavlock said at the time. “The stream was a dark dye brown and fish were attempting to jump out of the water to avoid the sodium hydroxide. ...”
Pavlock commended Zoschg for his timely and critical videos of the stream damage and large numbers of fish that died as a result of the spill. “When (Norfolk Southern) attorneys questioned the number of fish we claimed were killed, I showed them Jim’s video as proof,” Pavlock said in 2016.
He also commended Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Water Conservation Officers Bill Crisp and Robert “Pete” Mader, who were on the scene observing the effects of the spill.
“They couldn’t prevent what occurred so they went to work collecting evidence,” Pavlock said. “They continued to gather evidence for many months to follow, including obtaining samples, statements and taking pictures.”
The fish kill total was staggering to biologists and field personnel with the PFBC.
Sinnemahoning Portage Creek lost all its fish, estimated to be 372,000 in 2006. Aquatic insect losses ranged from 98% near the spill site to 63% near the mouth. Recovery to pre-spill conditions was predicted to take three years for nongame fish and six years for trout and bass.
In Sinnemahoning Portage Creek, 374,000 additional fish were projected to be lost from the population until recovery by 2012, according to the PFBC. The Driftwood Branch of Sinnemahoning Creek lost an estimated 97% of fish in shallow riffles and 87% of fish in deeper runs and pools. The estimated kill totaled 149,000 fish in 2006 and 165,000 for 2007 through 2012.
Dead hellbenders discovered in the Driftwood Branch added to the damage total, the PFBC reported.
Norfolk Southern agreed to pay $3.675 million each to the PFBC and the state Department of Environmental Protection for damages and to mitigate the impacts of the spill.
Meanwhile, the engineer of the train, Michael Seifert of Erie County, N.Y., pleaded guilty to causing a catastrophe and improperly disposing of hazardous waste, and was sentenced to one to two years in the McKean County Jail and ordered to perform 600 hours of community service.
He was criminally charged after losing control of the train on Keating Summit, one of the steepest railroad grades in the eastern United States, which led to the derailment. The prosecution said that drugs were found in his system after the crash.
Under a separate agreement with McKean County district attorney, Norfolk Southern pleaded no contest to one violation of Section 2504 of the Fish and Boat Code relating to the pollution of waters. A portion of the settlement, $93,000, was used to repay the Fish and Boat Commission for its costs incurred investigating and responding to the disaster.
The PFBC deposited its share of the settlement into an interest-bearing, restricted revenue account to be used for projects benefiting recreational fishing and boating and the aquatic resources of Cameron, McKean, Elk and Potter counties. Initially, the commission focused on projects in the Sinnemahoning Creek Watershed upstream of the confluence with the First Fork of Sinnemahoning Creek.
After 10 years, the PFBC reported that the fish in the area affected by the 2006 spill had largely recovered — the lower section of Sinnemahoning Portage Creek was stocked again with adult trout in 2007. Wild trout were reported to be thriving upstream and immediately downstream of the spill area after 2012.