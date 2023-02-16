Norfolk Southern derailment

A 2006 Norfolk Southern train derailment in McKean County had disastrous effects on the upper Sinnemahoning Creek watershed, killing thousands of trout, bass and other species.

 Jay Bradish

The Norfolk Southern rail disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, near the Pennsylvania line has led to anxious concern about air quality and potential effects of hazardous chemicals spewed from the scene.

News reports have shown residents pointing out dead fish in a nearby creek and a class-action lawsuit alleges the derailment and subsequent controlled burn of hazardous chemicals could have an adverse effect on the health of thousands of Western Pennsylvanians.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos