PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, reviewed and recorded incidents from Oct. 1 through 31, with the following licensed establishments in the enforcement area, including individuals, charged.
In Elk County, the following were cited.
Horton Township Sportsmens Club: sold alcoholic beverages without authority due to the license being expired, in safekeeping or temporary authority expired from August 1 through August 11, 2022. Additionally, the club: failed to adhere to the conditions of the agreement entered with the Board placing additional restrictions upon the license from September 21 through 27, 2022.
Victor A. Gregori, Jr., T/A Force Hotel has four citations listed. The first, failed to require patrons to vacate the premises habitually used for service of alcohol no later than one half hour after the required time for cessation of service on May 21, 2022. Second, permitted patrons to possess or remove alcoholic beverages from the premises habitually used for service of alcohol after 2:30 a.m. on May 21, 2022. Third, Victor A. Gregori, Jr., licensee was visibly intoxicated on the license premise on May 21, 2022. And, the final citation, employees failed to adhere to the conditions of the agreement entered with the Board placing additional restrictions on the license from July 27 through August 24, 2022.
Last Chance Inn, Inc: sold alcoholic beverages without authority due to the license being expired, in safekeeping or temporary authority expired on August 1 through 3. As well, Last Chance Inn, Inc. was cited for smoked or permitted smoking in a public place where smoking is prohibited on August 31 and September 12, 2022.
These charges will be brought before an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) who has the authority to impose penalties ranging from $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for more serious offenses. In addition, the ALJ can also impose a license suspension or revocation of the license based on the severity of the charge brought. The ALJ can also mandate training for the license to educate them on the requirements of being a licensee.