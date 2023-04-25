Oak Ridge Boys bringing country sound to casino July 22

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino is gearing up for another hot summer of legendary entertainment when the Oak Ridge Boys come to town
The country vocal quartet is bringing its Front Porch Singin’ Tour to the Seneca Allegany Event Center stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Tickets go on sale Friday.
The Oak Ridge Boys first stepped onstage together 50 years ago, and they’ve been thrilling audiences ever since. The quartet’s blend of gospel and country music — along with exquisite harmonies — helped propel the Oak Ridge Boys to superstardom and the top of the charts.
The group was founded in 1943 as the Oak Ridge Quartet. They became popular in Southern gospel during the 1950s before changing their name in the 1960s. The current lineup consists of Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban.
The Oak Ridge Boys have produced 17 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Singles Chart, including “I’ll Be True to You,” “Bobbie Sue,” “I Guess It Never Hurts to Hurt Sometimes,” “Make My Life With Yo,” and the all-time classic “Elvira,” among many others.
Along the way, the Oak Ridge Boys have sold more than 40 million albums and earned scores of industry honors, including multiple Academy of Country Music Awards, Country Music Association Awards and Grammy Awards. The band has also been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015.
Tickets go on sale this Friday at noon, starting at $25.
Other performances coming to Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino include:
• Travis Tritt, May 20. Tickets start at $25.
• REO Speedwagon, June 24. Tickets start at $55.
• Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute, June 27. Tickets start at $49.
• Musical Tribute to Celine Dion, Sept. 19. Tickets start at $49.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos use all paperless ticketing for all events at their properties. Tickets may be purchased online at senecaalleganycasino.com or ticketmaster.com.
Tickets may also be purchased in person at The Logo Shop inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. A secure link, sent by either email or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.